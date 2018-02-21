Bilawal says Nawaz not serious in bringing reforms in judiciary

LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said there was no doubt that constitutionÂ is aboveÂ the parliament but the parliament can make amendments to the constitution.

Speaking toÂ media, the PPP chairman came down heavily on ousted prime minister Nawaz SharifÂ who he said was not serious in bringing reforms in judiciary.

He said theÂ former prime minister never respected the courts andÂ Â wants to dictateÂ the judiciary.Â

The PPP chairmanÂ saidÂ he condemnsÂ theÂ threats being given to the judiciary .

He said Shahbaz Sharif and Saifur Rehman threatened courts, adding that it was not appropriate for Nawaz Sharif to act as an opposition leader.Â

Responding to a question regarding Rao Anwar, he said the Sindh government was making efforts to arrest the fugitive police officer. "I do not know where he is," said he.

The PPP chairmanÂ said the federal government was not playing its role in endingÂ police encounters .

He alsoÂ called for an end toÂ manipulation of Senate election.



