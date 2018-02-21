Wed February 21, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 21, 2018

Bilawal says Nawaz not serious in bringing reforms in judiciary

LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said there was no doubt that constitution  is above  the parliament but the parliament can make amendments to the constitution.

Speaking to  media, the PPP chairman came down heavily on ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif  who he said was not serious in bringing reforms in judiciary.

He said the  former prime minister never respected the courts and   wants to dictate  the judiciary. 

The PPP chairman  said  he condemns  the  threats being given to the judiciary .

He said Shahbaz Sharif and Saifur Rehman threatened courts, adding that it was not appropriate for Nawaz Sharif to act as an opposition leader. 

Responding to a question regarding Rao Anwar, he said the Sindh government was making efforts to arrest the fugitive police officer. "I do not know where he is," said he.

The PPP chairman  said the federal government was not playing its role in ending  police encounters .

He also  called for an end to  manipulation of Senate election.


