Bilawal says Nawaz not serious in bringing reforms in judiciary

LAHORE: Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said there was no doubt that constitution is above the parliament but the parliament can make amendments to the constitution.

Speaking to media, the PPP chairman came down heavily on ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif who he said was not serious in bringing reforms in judiciary.

He said the former prime minister never respected the courts and  wants to dictate the judiciary.Â

The PPP chairman said he condemns the threats being given to the judiciary .

He said Shahbaz Sharif and Saifur Rehman threatened courts, adding that it was not appropriate for Nawaz Sharif to act as an opposition leader.Â

Responding to a question regarding Rao Anwar, he said the Sindh government was making efforts to arrest the fugitive police officer. "I do not know where he is," said he.

The PPP chairman said the federal government was not playing its role in ending police encounters .

He also called for an end to manipulation of Senate election.