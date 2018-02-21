Wed February 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Justice Wajiuddin slams Chief Election Commissioner after heated exchange

ISLAMABAD: Justice (retd) Wajihuddin was expelled from the chamber Chief  Election Commissioner's office after a exchange of heated words.

According to Geo News, the postponement of a hearing in connection with Aam Ittehad Party's registration led to the exchange of heated words.

The exchange took place when justice Wajihuddin went to CEC's chamber and told him that he should have waited before postponing the hearing considering  that  he had come from Karachi.

The CEC told the visitor that he was speaking too loud  and hurting him.

Justice Wajih was ordered out when he told the Election Commissioner that being a public servant he should always be prepared to be hurt .

After being expelled from the office, he protested against the Chief Election Commissioner and told media he had received notice for today's hearing but the bench adjourned the hearing at 10:30 am.

He said retired judges were doing a second job at the CEC, adding that retired people think they have been hired to drink tea only.

Justice Wajihuddin said it was a sad day of the Election Commission as it has failed to fullfil its responsibilties.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistan adopts latest IAEA’s protocols on nuclear trade

Pakistan adopts latest IAEA’s protocols on nuclear trade
‘Pakistan, Russia have shared interests to see peace, stability in Afghanistan’: Chinese expert

‘Pakistan, Russia have shared interests to see peace, stability in Afghanistan’: Chinese expert
Pictures of Balochi trio’s 3-D art illusions on Pasni beach go viral

Pictures of Balochi trio’s 3-D art illusions on Pasni beach go viral
Three 'Daesh terrorists' arrested in Lahore raid

Three 'Daesh terrorists' arrested in Lahore raid
Load More load more