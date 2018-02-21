Justice Wajiuddin slams Chief Election Commissioner after heated exchange

ISLAMABAD: Justice (retd) Wajihuddin was expelled from the chamber ChiefÂ Election Commissioner's office after a exchange of heated words.

According to Geo News, the postponement of a hearing in connection with Aam Ittehad Party's registration led to the exchange of heated words.

The exchange took place when justice Wajihuddin went to CEC's chamber and told him that he should have waited before postponing the hearing consideringÂ thatÂ he had come from Karachi.

The CEC told the visitor that he was speaking too loudÂ and hurting him.

Justice Wajih was ordered out when he told the Election Commissioner that being a public servant he should always be prepared to be hurt .

After being expelled from the office, he protested against the Chief Election Commissioner and told media he had received notice for today's hearing but the bench adjourned the hearing at 10:30 am.

He said retired judges were doing a second job at the CEC, adding that retired people think they have been hired to drink tea only.

Justice Wajihuddin said it was a sad day of the Election Commission as it has failed to fullfil its responsibilties.