Pictures of Balochi trio’s 3-D art illusions on Pasni beach go viral

GWADAR: Three friends belonging to Gwadar’s town of Pasni made the coastal beach their canvas and stamped 3-D art illusions on the sand.



Named Zubair Mukhtiar, Hussain Zaib and Bahar Ali, the three artists created masterpieces on the beach and the pictures of their work has gone viral.

Many say their artwork can help in positive image-building of Pakistan and will be significant in displaying the talent of the country's youth.



Created using ordinary tools like sticks and stones, the 3-D drawings include a human-size bottle, a sloppy house and doors.

According to the trio, it takes up to three hours to complete one optical-illusion sketch on sand.



