Wed February 21, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 21, 2018

Three 'Daesh terrorists' arrested in Lahore raid

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three terrrists during a raid in Mughalpura area of the city.

According to a spokesman for the CTD, the suspected terrorists have been identified as Abdur Rehman, Amir Saleem and Shoaibur Rehman.

Geo News reported that the suspects are afflifiated with Islamic State militant group (Daesh).

The CTD spokesman said explosive material and arms were also recovered from the possession of the suspects.

They were shifted to an unknown location for interrogation.

In This Story

  • Tag

    CTD
    Daesh
    Lahore
