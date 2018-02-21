Wed February 21, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 21, 2018

Court dismisses Sharif family's pleas for exemption from hearing

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court on Wednesday dismissed pleas of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt Safdar seeking exemption from appearance in the court in connection with corruption references.

The court orders said according to media reports Begum Kulsoom Nawaz has undergone six sessions of chemotherapy and doctors' report suggest her illness has been overcome to a large extent.

The court orders further said doctors have suggested radio therapy to lessen the risks of cancer.

The court also refused to accept the justification of hiring an attorney ahead of recording of statement by foreign witnesses through video link.

In his orders, Judge Muhammad Bashir said ailment of Mr Sharif's wife could not be made justification for exemption from appearance.

