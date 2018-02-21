Wed February 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 21, 2018

Share

US pushes motion to put Pakistan on global terrorist-financing watchlist

US pushes motion to put Pakistan on global terrorist-financing watchlist
Read More

Read More
Advertisement

US motion to put Pakistan on terror financing watchlist differed


ISLAMABAD: The United States (US) has failed in its bid to put Pakistan on the global terror financing watch-list as member states could not reach consensus during an ongoing Financial Action Task Force (FATF) conference in Paris.

Undoubtedly, Pakistan has made determined efforts to avoid US unjustified bid to place the country on the global list of countries that finance terrorism. The country made serious diplomatic approach to to avert being added to the watch-list, winning a last-minute reprieve at the Financial Action Task Force’s meeting.

Pakistan has sent top officials to plead its case in Financial Action Task Force meet in Paris.

The announcement came from Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif as he tweeted early on Wednesday thanking ‘friends’ who helped Pakistan avoid a bid of major international embarrassment.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif tweeted that the US has failed in its bid against Pakistan, adding that there was ‘no consensus on nominating Pakistan for the list’ and that he was ‘grateful to the friends who helped’ in the process.


Asif said that Pakistan’s efforts have paid off, and the Paris conference has deferred voting for three months.

The six-day conference of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) continues in the French capital. The meeting was due to vote on a US motion to put Pakistan on the global terror watch-list.

Earlier this month, The United States has put forward a motion to place Pakistan on a global terrorist-financing watchlist with an anti-money-laundering monitoring group.

The US and the UK have reportedly moved a motion to place Pakistan on the FATF terrorist-financing watch-list. France and Germany are co-sponsoring the move.

Reuters adds:

In Washington, a State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, could not confirm that FATF deferred action for three months, pointing out that the organization’s deliberations are confidential until it makes them public.

The international community continues to have concerns about deficiencies in Pakistan’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing system even though Islamabad has begun taking steps to address the flaws, said the State Department official without elaborating.  

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pakistan adopts latest IAEA’s protocols on nuclear trade

Pakistan adopts latest IAEA’s protocols on nuclear trade
‘Pakistan, Russia have shared interests to see peace, stability in Afghanistan’: Chinese expert

‘Pakistan, Russia have shared interests to see peace, stability in Afghanistan’: Chinese expert
Justice Wajiuddin slams Chief Election Commissioner after heated exchange

Justice Wajiuddin slams Chief Election Commissioner after heated exchange

Pictures of Balochi trio’s 3-D art illusions on Pasni beach go viral

Pictures of Balochi trio’s 3-D art illusions on Pasni beach go viral
Load More load more