Culprit Imran files appeal against verdict in Zainab case

LAHORE: The alleged convict in the rape and brutal murder of four year old Zainab, pleaded on Tuesday the counter-terrorism bench a review in the verdict.

The Jail administration has forwarded the review petition to the Lahore High Court, in which the culprit, Imran, tried to justify himself â€˜innocentâ€™.

According to Imran, the litigation headed by the counter-terrorism bench was carried out in discomfort, adding that the trial lacked many lawful requirements.

The appeal has sought a discontinual/ban in the verdict that settled a penalty of four death sentences as outlined by a special bench headed by Judge Sajjad Ahmed in the Lahore Registry.

Prosecutor General Ehtesham Qadir briefed the media that the sentence covers justice to six offences in the felony assault.

Imran has been imposed life imprisonment and a charge of Rs1,000,000 for sexual assault whereas the penance of dumping the body in garbage pronounces imprisonment of seven years along with a penalty of Rs.1,000,000.