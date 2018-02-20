Tue February 20, 2018
Web Desk
February 20, 2018

Constitution more supreme to parliament, remarks CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar has remarked that parliament is a supreme institution but the Constitution is more supreme (superior/above) to it.

The Chief Justice made these remarks while hearing Media Commission case here on Tuesday.

“The Constitution gives judiciary the right to review legislation made in the parliament,” he said and added that Parliament cannot make a law which comes in conflict with the Constitution.

He further said the parliament cannot make laws against the basic rights of people.

“I am saying in front of media representatives that parliament is supreme,” the CJP said and added that "it was conveyed that we are interfering."

On Monday, legislators in the National Assembly saw an even-tempered Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a defiant mood, asking if parliament was bound to consult the judiciary about legislation.

The government’s decisions and policies are undermined by the judiciary,” he said.

Abbasi appeared in the National Assembly after skipping four consecutive sessions. The opposition supported the premier’s viewpoint with reservations.

The premier first addressed a closed-door meeting of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Parliamentary Party held in the committee room of Parliament House and later, he spoke extempore in the National Assembly.

The prime minister announced to fight for parliament’s right to legislate and took an exception to the degrading remarks of judges about the political leaders. He said the best course for the administration was not to do anything and sit idle.

