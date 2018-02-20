Indian ceasefire violations: German Ambassador meets injured at CMH Sialkot

SIALKOT: German Ambassador, Martin Kobler visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Sialkot, Inter Services Public Relations said Tuesday.



According to ISPR, the militaryâ€™s media wing, the German Ambassador met injured patients due to Indian state terrorism through continued Cease Fire Violations (CFVs).

India is continuously violating ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control and Working Boundary and targeting civilians in unprovoked firing.

On Monday, in a befitting response to unprovoked firing by Indian troops along the Line of Control, Pakistan Army destroyed an Indian post and killed two soldiers hours after a minor Pakistani boy was martyred in village Jajot, Inter Services Public Relations said.

â€œIndian brutality takes life of an eight year old boy Ayan of Jajot village along LoC. Use of Pellet guns in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and blatant targeting of innocent unarmed civilians across LoC exposes true Indian face.â€

In their befitting response, Pakistan Army destroyed the Indian post that targeted the minor boy Ayan. Two Indian soldiers were also killed in retaliatory fire by the Pakistani troops, the ISPR said.