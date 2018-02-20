Ground breaking ceremony of PAF's Alamabad Welfare Project held at Swabi

ISLAMABAD: In a landmark event, PAF in collaboration with Rashidabad Memorial Welfare Organization (RMWO) launched a welfare project by the name of Alamabad near Swabi, on Tuesday.



The mega project has been initiated for the welfare of the people of KPK in general and for the local populace of Swabi in particular.

Pervez Khattak, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force unveiled the plaque of Alamabad to mark the earth breaking of this magnificent project.



The project is in line with the vision of PAF and RMWO, to set up model villages throughout the country by integrating all essential facilities in a well-knit mosaic so as to ensure a positive beneficial outflow to the needy rural folk-all under one roof.

One such successful project, by the name of Rashidabad located near Hyderabad, has already created an everlasting impact on the people of Sindh and is serving the local populace with dignity.

Located near Swabi Interchange, Alamabad has been named after the legendary fighter pilot of PAF, Air Commodore M M Alam (late). The project will comprise educational, vocational and healthcare centres in close proximity with an aim of alleviating poverty and eliminating illiteracy from the adjacent rural areas of KPK.

PAF and RMWO have also teamed up to launch a similar project at Quetta with the name of Yunusabad.

Addressing at the occasion, the Air Chief said, â€œBesides providing an impregnable aerial defence of the country, PAF has always shouldered the responsibility of nation building. In this regard it has initiated welfare projects for the progress of the country which include quality educational institutions and state of the art vocational training centers. Rashidabad, a project by retired PAF officers, is a miracle indeed and a living proof of the fact that lighting such candles would soon illuminate the whole countryâ€.

Addressing the audience, the Chief Minister KPK acknowledged the sincere efforts and personal interest of the Air Chief in this project.

He said, â€œI hope this project would usher in a new era of prosperity and progress in this area. It would not only equip the youth of this area with technical expertise but also open new vistas of social development and educational bettermentâ€.

He also lauded the selfless contribution of the people of this area for donating one thousand Kanal of land for the project.