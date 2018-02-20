Faizabad sit-in case: Raja Zafarul Haq committee report submitted in IHC

ISLAMABAD: The government today submitted the report of Raja Zafarul Haq committee before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) after dilly-dallying the matter for several days and only after warning from the bench that the contempt notice may be issued to the prime minister.



When the hearing of Fazizabad sit-in case resumed today, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui asked the Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Arshad Mehmood Kiani to present the report. The DAG instead sought another day.

On this, Justice Aziz expressed displeasure and asked why not the prime minister be summoned before the court?

Later, the DAG submitted the sealed copy of the Raja Zafarul Haq report. The court, then adjourned the hearing till tomorrow 11:00 am.

Raja Zafarul Haq committee was formed to probe the issue of amendment to the Election Act 2017 regarding oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (SAW) and to fix the responsibility as well.

The IHC was hearing petition against Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Faizabad dharna, and a similar petition of Maulana Allah Wasaya who had been contending before the court that an amendment was made in Election Act 2017 (EA-2017) regarding oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (SAW) that was nullified through another amendment whereas all other laws repealed through Act of October 2, 2017 still remained repealed.