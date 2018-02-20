Abid Boxer extradited to Pakistan

Abid Boxer, an absconding officer of Punjab Police,Â who allegedly killed hundreds of prisoners by staging fake encounters at the behest of high authorities 20 years ago, has been extradited to Pakistan days after his arrest abroad, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

The TV channel reported that the former police officer was brought from Dubai via a flight.Â

Federal government had issued red warrants for Abid Boxer on the request of the Punjab government following surfacing of reports that he had been residing abroad.



Reports recently suggested that he was arrested by Interpol, but authorities didn't confirmÂ his arrest.

