Two lawyers shot dead outside Lahore session court

LAHORE: A lawyer opened fire outside a session court on Tuesday, killingÂ two other lawyers.



According to Geo New, the gunman was identified as KashifÂ Rajput while the slain as Awais and Rana Nadeem.

Police said the gunman and the Rana NadeemÂ Â were cousins and a personal enmity was the motive behind the murder.

The police said Rana Nadeem was killed on the spot while Asif breathed his last at Meo Hospital.

The gunman has been taken into custody while the dead and injured were taken to hospital.

Taking notice of the incident, PunjabÂ Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from police.Â