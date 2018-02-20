Tue February 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two lawyers shot dead outside Lahore session court

LAHORE: A lawyer opened fire outside a session court on Tuesday, killing  two other lawyers.

According to Geo New, the gunman was identified as Kashif  Rajput while the slain as Awais and Rana Nadeem.

Police said the gunman and the Rana Nadeem   were cousins and a personal enmity was the motive behind the murder.

The police said Rana Nadeem was killed on the spot while Asif breathed his last at Meo Hospital.

The gunman has been taken into custody while the dead and injured were taken to hospital.

Taking notice of the incident, Punjab  Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from police. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

NAB launches probe into Imran's use of KP govt helicopter

NAB launches probe into Imran's use of KP govt helicopter

Abid Boxer extradited to Pakistan

Abid Boxer extradited to Pakistan
China engages Baloch militants for CPEC security: FT

China engages Baloch militants for CPEC security: FT
Asma Rani's murder case: Prime suspect named on Interpol's most wanted list

Asma Rani's murder case: Prime suspect named on Interpol's most wanted list
Load More load more