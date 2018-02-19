Doctor beaten up by nurses over harassment allegations

MIRPUR KHAS: A doctor in Civil Hospital was beaten at the hands of nurses, after he was subjected to averment of sexual persecution, here on Monday.

Talking to local media, a bawling nurse exposed that she, along with her colleagues, had been facing sexual maltreatment at hands of the doctor in the operation theatre (OT) since the past week.

Defending himself, the doctor stated that he had only stopped them from doing make-up in the OT after which he became a target of their violence.

After matters got uncontainable, the hospital staff had to intercede and calm the infuriated crowd with the help of the police.

A three-member inquisition committee was set up to explore further into the affair.

As per hospital records from 2014, the accused doctor was found culpable in another case of sexual harassment where he engaged in improper conduct with a woman. In spite of his ordered removal after that allegation, the doctor, implementing his influence was able to stay.

The incident was soon taken notice of, by Minister of Health, Dr. Sikandar Mandhro who affirmed that the doctor would be subjected to the sternest of punishments if found guilty.

Dr. Sikandar further stated that â€œwe are answerableâ€ if the doctor was brought back despite his culpable morality



