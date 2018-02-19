Imran Khan’s valima ceremony to be held at Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: A day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) confirmed party chairman Imran Khan’s third marriage with Bushra Bibi, the spokesman has announced to arrange a simple Valima ceremony at Khan’s Bani Gala residence.



In a message on official twitter handle of the party, PTI spokesman said “the valima ceremony of Imran Khan will be held as per Sunnah. The fest will continue for some days at Bani Gala.”

The invitation for the Valima ceremony will be extended to selective people.

However, the date for the valima has not confirmed by the party.

The spokesman also dismissed reports of Imran Khan’s travel to London or Saudi Arabia, saying Khan has decided not to travel immediately after Nikkah.

Imran Khan married a woman described as his spiritual adviser, party officials confirmed said, the third wedding for the World Cup champion.

Khan, 65, married Bushra Bibi in a private ceremony attended by relatives and friends in Lahore on Sunday, PTI party announced on Twitter.

Pictures of the ceremony, showing the bride in a full veil, were posted on the account.



PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry told AFP the couple had known one another "for a long time" but declined to provide further details.

She has been widely reported to be the politician´s spiritual adviser.

He married British socialite Jemima Khan in 1995 and had two sons with her before their divorce in 2004.

He and second wife Reham Khan, host of a local TV talk show and a BBC weather segment, divorced suddenly in October 2015, just ten months after they wed.