Mon February 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran Khan’s valima ceremony to be held at Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: A day after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) confirmed party chairman Imran Khan’s third marriage with Bushra Bibi, the spokesman has announced to arrange a simple Valima ceremony at Khan’s Bani Gala residence.

In a message on official twitter handle of the party, PTI spokesman said “the valima ceremony of Imran Khan will be held as per Sunnah. The fest will continue for some days at Bani Gala.”

The invitation for the Valima ceremony will be extended to selective people.

However, the date for the valima has not confirmed by the party.

The spokesman also dismissed reports of Imran Khan’s travel to London or Saudi Arabia, saying Khan has decided not to travel immediately after Nikkah.

Geo, The News, Jang report proves true: Imran, 66, confirms third marriage

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has confirmed the party chairman Imran Khan’s third marriage with Bushra Bibi, reports Geo News.

Imran Khan married a woman described as his spiritual adviser, party officials confirmed said, the third wedding for the World Cup champion.

Khan, 65, married Bushra Bibi in a private ceremony attended by relatives and friends in Lahore on Sunday, PTI party announced on Twitter.

Pictures of the ceremony, showing the bride in a full veil, were posted on the account.

PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry told AFP the couple had known one another "for a long time" but declined to provide further details.

She has been widely reported to be the politician´s spiritual adviser.

He married British socialite Jemima Khan in 1995 and had two sons with her before their divorce in 2004.

He and second wife Reham Khan, host of a local TV talk show and a BBC weather segment, divorced suddenly in October 2015, just ten months after they wed.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Asma Rani's murder case: Prime suspect named on Interpole's most wanted list

Asma Rani's murder case: Prime suspect named on Interpole's most wanted list
Pak Army destroys Indian post, kills two soldiers in befitting response

Pak Army destroys Indian post, kills two soldiers in befitting response
Doctor beaten up by nurses over harassment allegations

Doctor beaten up by nurses over harassment allegations
PML-N decides to change its policy towards judges, higher judiciary

PML-N decides to change its policy towards judges, higher judiciary
Load More load more