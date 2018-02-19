Mon February 19, 2018
National

February 19, 2018

TTP bombers planning to attack KP, Islamabad killed in Bajaur

RAWALPINDI: The security forces on Monday foiled major terrorist action in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Islamabad, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A successful intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted in Bajaur to track two suicide bombers entering from Afghanistan through Kagha Pass in Bajaur Agency, it said.

The statement further added that the Afghan based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists were cordoned near Ghatki Kaga, Mena Bajaur Agency.

The suicide bombers tried to escape but were killed by the forces.

Suicide jacket, anti tank mines, magnetic mines, prepared remote control improvised explosive devices (IEDs), remote control receivers, detonators and communication equipment bearing Afghan mobile company signature were recovered from suicide bombers, the ISPR statement added.

The IBO was carried out as part of ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.


