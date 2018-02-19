Sajid Hasan undergoes scalp reconstructive surgery

Renowned actor Sajid Hasan had an excruciating experience of hair transplant which he agreed to undergo after a lot of insistence by one of his acquaintances.



Soon after, Sajid took to the internet to share the ordeal he had been going through due to the surgery that went wrong, raising awareness of how people should acquire necessary information before going under the knife.

The single issue that had everyoneâ€™s prayers and concerns for Sajid Hasan has been taken up by doctor-turned-actor Fahad Mirza, who was endowed with the responsibility of performing Sajidâ€™s scalp reconstructive surgery recently.

In a video message uploaded on Instagram Fahad Mirza, accompanying Sajid, says:

â€œI have Sajid Hasan with me here. Weâ€™re taking him for scalp reconstruction, and God willing, we will have Hasan bhai back in no time.â€