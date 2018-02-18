Imran’s third wedding news confirmed, Pictures released

PESHAWAR: The news of chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khanâ€™s third marriage has been confirmed as reported by Geo News on Sunday.

Imran Khan tied the knot with Bushra Bibi at her residence in Lahore where Mufti Saeed solemnized Nikah at a simple ceremony.

Imran's friend Zulfi Bukhari and PTI leader Aun Chaudhry were witness to Imranâ€™s Nikah.

The PTI has confirmed the news and released the photographs of Imranâ€™s third marriage.

It has also been confirmed that Rukhsati took place in Lahore.

Pictures of Imran's Nikah with Bushra Bibi show the close relatives of the bride.

Imranâ€™s political secretary Awn Chaudhry is also seen in the pictures.

It is recalled that the news of Imranâ€™s third marriage was first broken by Umar Cheema, senior correspondent of The News early January this year but the PTI denied the story that time.