I’ll never disappoint the nation, says Nawaz Sharif

SHEIKHUPURA: Defunct prime minister Mohammad Nawaz Sharif said that he would never disappoint the nation and would always serve the country with the same spirit as he has been working in the past.

Addressing a huge public rally here on Sunday, he asked the gathering that why he was expelled when the nation had elected him. It means that there was no respect of the public vote.

The president of the Pakistan Muslim League â€“ N (PML-N) challenged that nobody can prove that he received any bribe, even as smallest amount as ten rupees.

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif , addressed the rally and said that those who were working on Minus-One formula were disappointed.