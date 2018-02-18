Four killed in van-trailer collision in Rajanpur

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAJANPUR: At least four people were killed and three others injuted in a road accident on Sunday morning.
Rescue sources said the accident took place when a trailer collided with a van near Jam Pur bypass.
Police and resucers shifed the dead and injured to Tehseel Hospital Jampur.
Identities of the dead and injured were not immediately known.
