Sun February 18, 2018
February 18, 2018

Four killed in van-trailer collision in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR: At least four people were killed and three others injuted in a road accident on Sunday morning.

Rescue sources said the accident took place when a trailer collided with a van near Jam Pur bypass.

Police and resucers shifed the dead and injured to Tehseel Hospital Jampur.

Identities of the dead and injured were not immediately known.

