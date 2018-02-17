Zardari regrets his remarks about Rao Anwar

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari has regretted the remarks he made in an interview with a private TV channel, calling former Malir SSP Rao Anwar, a â€˜brave childâ€™.



Spokesperson Senator Farhatullah Babar said that Mr. Asif Ali Zardari has described his words as mis-spoken and regretted any offence to anyone.

The former President also acknowledged in another TV interview today that his words about Rao Anwar were indeed mis-spoken, the Spokesperson said..

The spokesman clarified that the former president had also denounced extrajudicial killings as abhorrent, criminal and unacceptable and called for bringing to justice all those involved in it.

The former President realizes that his remarks made unwittingly in the flow of conversation may have caused anguish and has regretted it.

Zardari on Friday lauded the valor of former Rao Anwar, calling him a â€˜brave childâ€™, even though he has failed to appear before the Supreme Court in an alleged murder case of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

Asif Ali Zrdari, in an interview, said; â€œRao Anwar is among those brave children who participated in the operation against MQM,â€ adding that 54 SHOs took part in that operation, while he only survived as rest of 53 were eliminated.

Responding to a question about Naqeebullah Mehsudâ€™s murder in an alleged police encounter, he suggested that everybody should reconsider and review the case in broad perceptive, which according to him was hyped by the media.

To a question the former president said that IG Sindh should have informed the agencies about his WhatsApp talks with suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had issued contempt notice to former Malir SSP Rao Anwar as he did not appear before the apex court despite being granted protective bail in Naqeebullah Mehsud case.

Naqeebullah Mehsud, a native of South Waziristan, was among the four killed in an alleged "encounter" in Karachi's Shah Latif Town area on January 13.Â (NNI/Web Desk)