SC dismisses urgent termination of the footpath schools

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Saturday adjourned the immediate shutdown of existing footpath schools in the city and offered a loan for its official setup.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar took a suo motu notice in the Karachi Registry Office, in response to broadcasted complaints that the free open-air classes offered to the street children were being forced into closure by the concerned ministry.

The litigation also summoned the Secretary Education Sindh in the hearing.

The apex court ordered the Sindh Education Foundation (SEF) to abrogate the immediate shutdown of the open-air classes of the footpath schools and decided a bid of Rs.500,000 loan in settlement for an official premises.

The Sindh Education Foundation had demanded to dismiss the unauthorized schooling on the footpaths and warned of stringent actions otherwise, the school administration told Geo News.

Clearing the backlog, the provincial department of education said they appreciate the efforts but the gist into the modus operandi stressed over the need of official provision of education for the children.