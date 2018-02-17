Founders’ Day held at PAF College, Sargodha

LAHORE: Foundersâ€™ Day was held at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) College in Sargodha and Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, was the chief guest on the occasion on Saturday.

In his address the chief guest said, â€œPAF College Sargodha has been the nursery of hard core professionals, infused with the values of integrity, sincerity, serving before self and devotion to dutyâ€.

He further said to the young students, â€œThe time ahead will continue to pose formidable challenges before you but a solid academic foundation and wholesome personality will enable you to face all odds with courage. Thus, it is your responsibility to fully prepare yourselves to cope with these emerging challenges.â€

The Air Chief Marshal congratulated the parents on the success of their children and also commended the faculty members on their excellent job.

Earlier the chief guest inaugurated the â€˜Sargodhian Heroes Monumentâ€™ during the event.

He gave away prizes to the winning houses and individuals.

The Academic Colour for overall excellence in academics was shared by Muhammad Faheem (Munir House), Muhammad Ehtisham (Minhas House) and M Umais Shabbir (Alam House).

Syed Fasih Abbas (Allauddin House) was declared the best athlete of the Year.

Chigwell shield for sports was shared by Allauddin House and Minhas House.

General Service Training Cup for co-curricular activities was won by Munir House while Chief of Air Staff trophy for academics was jointly won by Munir House and Safi Houses.

Munir House lifted the coveted Quaid-e-Azam shield as the overall Champion House of the Year.

Earlier, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Qasim Masood Khan, Principal PAF College Sargodha presented the annual report.

The students of the college presented an impressive gymnastics and martial art display and a well-synchronized PT show.

The College also put up an attractive aero modeling display in which young boys manoeuvred radio-controlled aircraft models in the air.

A large number of serving and retired defence personnel, retired teachers, senior bureaucrats and parents of the students were present on the occasion.