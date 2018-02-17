PM urges institutions to show mutual respect

HAFIZABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday urged the national institutions to show mutual respect, because for being the constitutional bodies, they were bound to respect each other.

Addressing the launching ceremony of PMâ€™s National Health Programme in Hafizabad district, he said the political decisions were made by the people at polling stations.

He said the health insurance card would ensure free of charge medical treatment of up to Rs 0.3 million to the entitled persons in best hospitals of the area.

The ceremony was also attended by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Federal Health Minister Saira Afzal Tarar, Minister of State Arshad Leghari, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique, Special Assistant to PM Dr Musaddik Malik, Mian Shahid Bhatti MNA, PML-N leader Afzal Tarar and senior officials from ministries and divisions, allied with the programme.

The prime minister who launched the health scheme by distributing insurance cards among the needy men and women from various localities of the district, said the people had already given their verdict on Nawaz Sharifâ€™s politics in recent election in Lodhran.

"You will see the repetition of this decision in July elections too," he added.

He said the labeling of public representatives as mafia, thieves or dacoits was not appropriate as the government respected all institutions so the institutions were also bound to show mutual respect.

He said since the last two years, Nawaz Sharif was being portrayed as the lone accused in the country and being implicated on similar charges in different forms.

He said public representation was not an easy task, so while voting, the people should judge as who would be capable of representing them the right way and raise the national issues.

Above all the, the moral authority of the candidate should be judged, he said and added the tendencies of serving oneâ€™s own interests and public''s could not go along.

He said under Nawaz Sharifâ€™s leadership, the PML-N always resolved national and public issues and talked of countryâ€™s development.

Even the projects executed during the last five years were more than those done during last 65 years, he added.

He reiterated that against 17,000 MW generated since inception, this government added 10,000 MW to national grid, besides ensuring surplus gas supply and enabling the country to export 0.6 million tons fertilizer that otherwise used to import one million tons of the commodity.

The prime minister said the government kept up its journey of development despite all conspiracies and sit-ins.