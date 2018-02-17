Gen Bajwa attends Security Conference in Germany

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa is the face of Pakistan at the 54th Munich Security Conference in Germany.

According to a source, COAS arrived in Munich on Friday to attend the conference.

Army Chief will speak at the conference in the afternoon (local time 1700h).

He will give an introductory speech on 'Jihadism and Caliphate'.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi will also speak on the same topic.

The introductory statements on 'Jihadism and Caliphate' will be followed by a panel discussion in which German Interior Minister Thomas de Mazaire will join other panelists.

General Bajwa might have few sideline meetings at MSC.

It is for the first time that he is attending the conference in Munich.

General Bajwa's name was mentioned in the last years' participant's list, but former Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif had attended the last year's international security conference.

On the weekend more than 30 heads of state and government and over 100 cabinet ministers from across the globe come together at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) for discussions on major international security challenges.