Sat February 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ishaq Dar allowed to contest Senate election

LAHORE: An appellate tribunal of the Lahore High Court on Saturday allowed former finance minister Ishaq Dar to contest Senate election.

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Febuary 12 had rejected his nomination papers for not providing verified declration of election expenses.

Challenging the electoral body's decision, Dar filed an appeal with  the tribunal stating that  Returning Officer rejected his nomination papers despite the fact that he had fulfilled all the legal requirements.

He requested the tribinal to declare Returning Officer's decision null and void.

Meanwhile, the tribunal also allowed Saadia Abbasi, sister of prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Nuzhat Sadiq to contest the election.

The Senate elections are scheduled to be held on March 3 and the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz is expected to win all the 12 seats because of majority it enjoys in the Punjab Assembly. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

ATC to announce Zainab murder case verdict today

ATC to announce Zainab murder case verdict today

Rao Anwar is a brave child: Zardari

Rao Anwar is a brave child: Zardari
Pak-Saudi joint naval exercise

Pak-Saudi joint naval exercise "AFFA AL SAHIL IV" concludes
MQM’s senior UK organiser quits

MQM’s senior UK organiser quits
Load More load more