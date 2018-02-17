Ishaq Dar allowed to contest Senate election

LAHORE: An appellate tribunal of the Lahore High Court on Saturday allowed former finance minister Ishaq Dar to contest Senate election.



The Election Commission of Pakistan on Febuary 12 had rejected his nomination papers for not providing verified declration of election expenses.

Challenging the electoral body's decision, Dar filed an appeal withÂ the tribunal stating thatÂ Returning Officer rejected his nomination papers despite the fact that he had fulfilled all the legal requirements.

He requested the tribinal to declare Returning Officer's decision null and void.

Meanwhile, the tribunal also allowed Saadia Abbasi, sister of prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Nuzhat Sadiq to contest the election.

The Senate elections are scheduled to be held on March 3 and the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz is expected to win all the 12 seats because of majority it enjoys in the Punjab Assembly.Â