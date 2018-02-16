Fri February 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pak-Saudi joint naval exercise "AFFA AL SAHIL IV" concludes


ISLAMABAD: Two-week long joint special operation forces maritime exercise, “AFFA AL SAHIL IV”, between Pak Navy’s Special Service Group and Royal Saudi Naval Forces concluded her in Karachi on Friday.

As per details, the exercise was conducted in two phases, aimed to enhance professional skills for Maritime Counter Terrorism Operations

The first phase of the exercise was comprised of land and field activities, enhancing operational abilities to dismantle terrorists and eliminate their hideouts at night in open sea. The evolutions in the first phase helped both forces in refining the essential skills required for operations at High Seas.

While, the second phase was focused to improve the techniques to deal with terrorists and pirates, including special maritime operations at high seas to thwart maritime terrorism, piracy and human-trafficking.

The engagement culminated with Final Test Exercise (FTX), attended by RSNF Special Operation Forces Commander Commodore Hamdan Saleh A Alshehri.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

MQM’s senior UK organiser quits

MQM’s senior UK organiser quits
Troops being sent to Saudi on ‘training and advisory mission’: Defence Minister

Troops being sent to Saudi on ‘training and advisory mission’: Defence Minister
PML-N calls Gulalai’s claims a ‘conspiracy’ to seek recognition

PML-N calls Gulalai’s claims a ‘conspiracy’ to seek recognition

‘Bajwa Doctrine’ working well against American blackmail

‘Bajwa Doctrine’ working well against American blackmail
Load More load more