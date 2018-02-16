Pak-Saudi joint naval exercise "AFFA AL SAHIL IV" concludes



ISLAMABAD: Two-week long joint special operation forces maritime exercise, â€œAFFA AL SAHIL IVâ€, between Pak Navyâ€™s Special Service Group and Royal Saudi Naval Forces concluded her in Karachi on Friday.

As per details, the exercise was conducted in two phases, aimed to enhance professional skills for Maritime Counter Terrorism Operations

The first phase of the exercise was comprised of land and field activities, enhancing operational abilities to dismantle terrorists and eliminate their hideouts at night in open sea. The evolutions in the first phase helped both forces in refining the essential skills required for operations at High Seas.

While, the second phase was focused to improve the techniques to deal with terrorists and pirates, including special maritime operations at high seas to thwart maritime terrorism, piracy and human-trafficking.

The engagement culminated with Final Test Exercise (FTX), attended by RSNF Special Operation Forces Commander Commodore Hamdan Saleh A Alshehri.