PML-N calls Gulalai’s claims a ‘conspiracy’ to seek recognition

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) has decided to carry out litigation against MNA Ayesha Gulalai who alleges to have received a bid into Senate from the party.

Speaking to media, the PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb wiped clear of Gulalaiâ€™s accusations and called Gualaiâ€™s remarks â€˜baselessâ€™.

According to her, Gulalai is leading a conspiracy to seek political recognition in the country.

The PML-N leader demanded that Gulalai should bring her proclaimed PML-N supporter into facade who she claims to have offered a placement in the Senate.

The state minister for information also added that Gulalai should focus on building a stance to qualify for the seat, adding that PML-N is already sufficient of honest and eligible nominees to fill any lacuna in the House.

Marriyum added that Gulalai, despite her discontentment with Tehreek-i-Insaf, still follows the PTI chief in his steps and advised her to refrain from leveling false allegations against opponents.

Earlier today, Gulalai had claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-N offered her Senate ticket provided that she indulges in vilification campaign against countryâ€™s armed forces.