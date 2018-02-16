‘Bajwa Doctrine’ working well against American blackmail

LONDON: Leading British security think-tank Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) has said in an analysis that Pakistan army under â€œBajwa Doctrineâ€ is biting back hard against threats issued by the American administration and far more confident than it was when the Americans threatened its then President, General Musharraf, to bomb Pakistan into the stone age if it didnâ€™t comply with American demands.



The RUSI said in the report published yesterday that the USA is making the same threats that it did from George W Bush till now but â€œgone are the days of timidity and scurrying to please the Americansâ€ and this is being called the â€œBajwa Doctrineâ€ which suggests that the Pakistan Army should not do more, but rather the world must do more.

It said that Pakistan army is now â€œbattle-hardened after 17 years of war on its western frontier and regular skirmishes on its eastern borderâ€ and the world, in the shape of China, Russia, Turkey and Iran, have all come to Pakistanâ€™s defence as America loses influence in Islamabad. â€œPakistan is now adamant that the time for American threats and directives is over.â€

Written by Kamal Alam, RUSIâ€™s expert on Pakistan and Middle East, the report said that Milt Bearden, a former station chief in Islamabad who along with Congressman Charlie Wilson ran the covert war from Pakistan to fight the Soviets in the 1980s, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, have said that its wrong to blame Pakistan alone for Afghanistan problems and while in Donald Trumpâ€™s administration thereâ€™s no tolerance for Pakistan, General Bajwa has clearly stated even before Trumpâ€™s tweet that the time for Pakistan to do more has come to an end.

The report noted that the US administration has made a mistake by confusing General Bajwa with Pervez Musharraf who buckled under pressure and responded to all of the American requests and threats. The report quoted several former officers, who were in service at the time of â€˜war on terrorâ€™, as saying that Pakistan delivered everything it promised on Afghanistan but the US Presidentâ€™s policy tweet on Pakistan and the follow-up by the US government appeared to be a departure from reality. It said that the Turkish President, Chinese and Japanese Foreign Ministers had all made their support for Pakistanâ€™s counterterrorism effort well known.

Said the report: â€œThe Pakistani military is fully prepared to face any cuts in US military aid and potential threats of cross border incursions by American forces and feels its global recognition and reputation of its counter terror efforts and the militaryâ€™s role is very different to what it was in 2001. Days after Trump announced the freezing of aid, Pakistan announced it would trade in the Chinese Yuan, amidst reports that China was getting ready to open a naval base in Pakistan, its second overseas military base after Djibouti. The Pakistani military has made it clear that will do no more than it has already done. According to the COAS, Pakistan must defend its borders and has already played its hand in regional peace. As 2018 begins, it is the Americans that need Pakistan and not the other way around. US Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis has already said that he is in touch with the Pakistani military, as without them the US forces cannot move their equipment or survive in landlocked Afghanistan. If anything, Trumpâ€™s tweet has made Pakistan realize it has been wrong to trust American for seven decades. The Pakistanis have given full combat and logistical support to a war for which America has no answers.â€

The RUSI report said that while there has been a downward trajectory of US aid to Pakistan, the Trump factor coupled with the threat of aid cuts seems to be a flash in the pan.

â€œThe message from the military is quite clear â€“ US equipment is no longer the only option for Pakistan. In fact, Pakistan is actively buying hardware and producing more with China. As far as US military aid goes, the words of the Pakistani Armyâ€™s spokesperson Major-General Asif Ghafoors sums up Pakistanâ€™s perspective, â€˜Pakistan never fought for money but for peaceâ€™. The Pakistani military leadershipâ€™s message is clear, that the Army has restored Pakistanâ€™s stability. Afghanistanâ€™s stability is the responsibility of the Afghan government and US forces. In fact, the US still completely relies on Pakistani assistance for logistics and complete usage of airspace for its forces. The report quoted leading American generals and officers who said that without Pakistan the war on terror would not have been won after 9/11. It was Pakistan that helped militarily more than any other NATO country. The future, as far as the Pakistan Army is concerned, belongs to them,â€ concluded the report.