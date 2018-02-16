Farooq Sattar offers Rabita Committee to nominate candidates for Senate elections

KARACHI: Following days of rift over nomination of candidates for Senate elections, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar has announced to withdraw his nominees and offered Bahadurabad group to put forward their names and he would accept them.



Addressing a press conference here Friday, Dr Farooq Sattar asked the dissolved Rabita Committee members to put forward four names of their choice and the same would be his nominees for upcoming Senate elections.

Farooq Sattar said he would announce the names selected by Rabita Committee.

He went on to say, the issue of Senate tickets has been resolved, however, the matter regarding party chief and final authority in decision making still persist. â€œI donâ€™t want to demand rather I want to command the party.â€

