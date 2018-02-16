Fri February 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Farooq Sattar offers Rabita Committee to nominate candidates for Senate elections

KARACHI: Following days of rift over nomination of candidates for Senate elections, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar has announced to withdraw his nominees and offered Bahadurabad group to put forward their names and he would accept them.

Addressing a press conference here Friday, Dr Farooq Sattar asked the dissolved Rabita Committee members to put forward four names of their choice and the same would be his nominees for upcoming Senate elections.

Farooq Sattar said he would announce the names selected by Rabita Committee.

He went on to say, the issue of Senate tickets has been resolved, however, the matter regarding party chief and final authority in decision making still persist. “I don’t want to demand rather I want to command the party.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Pak-Saudi joint naval exercise

Pak-Saudi joint naval exercise "AFFA AL SAHIL IV" concludes
MQM’s senior UK organiser quits

MQM’s senior UK organiser quits
Troops being sent to Saudi on ‘training and advisory mission’: Defence Minister

Troops being sent to Saudi on ‘training and advisory mission’: Defence Minister
PML-N calls Gulalai’s claims a ‘conspiracy’ to seek recognition

PML-N calls Gulalai’s claims a ‘conspiracy’ to seek recognition

Load More load more