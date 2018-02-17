Sat February 17, 2018
World

Web Desk
February 16, 2018

Eight-year-old Indian girl saves brother from grave cow attack

The swift thinking of an eight-year-old Indian girl saved the life of her two-year-old brother who was under the risk of getting sternly attacked by a cow.

As can be seen in CCTV footage released, Arati, daughter of an LIC adviser and jeweler in the Navilagon village of the Indian town of Honnavar, was playing outside with her brother Kartik, on her day off from school when she caught a cow running towards the two. Kartik was sitting on a tricycle and Arati can be seen pushing it when the cow draws nearer.

Later, Arati can be seen picking up her little brother and facing him towards the wall with her back opposite the cow, protecting Kartik from getting attacked by the savage animal which at that moment was an only inch apart from the two-year-old.

After hearing the girl’s alarming shrieks, family members can be seen rushing out to chase the cow away from the brother and sister.

The father of the two siblings, later stated that the source of assail could be the striking crimson shirt that Kartik can be seen wearing in the video.

The girl has been commended by not only family members and teachers but has also received large-scale international approbation for her act of valor.


