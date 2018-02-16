Students spend a day with Pak Army in Multan

RAWALPINDI: Over 500 students and faculty members from leading educational institutes of Multan spent a day with Pakistan Army at Multan Garrison.



Inter Services Public Relations, media wing of the military, said the event was aimed at familiarising students about functioning of Pakistan Army and its capabilities.

The participants conducted live firing with small arms, witnessed weapons, equipment display.



The students thanked Pak Army for the awareness.