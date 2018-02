Ayesha Gulalai says PMLN offered her Senate ticket to vilify army

ISLAMABAD: Disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Ayesha Gulalai on Friday claimed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz offered her Senate ticket provided that she indulges in vilification campaign against country's armed forces.

Speaking to media outside the parliament, the MNA said she refused the offer for Senate ticket from the ruling party because it was against her patriotism, adding that the army is the only institution that is working for the good of the country.

Ayesha Gulalai last year made headlines after accusing PTI chairman Imran Khan of sending her inappropriate messages.

She refused to resign from the National Assembly seat and PTI attempts to remove her also failed.