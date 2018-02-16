Fri February 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ayesha Gulalai says PMLN offered her Senate ticket to vilify army

ISLAMABAD: Disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Ayesha Gulalai on Friday claimed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz offered her Senate ticket provided that  she indulges in vilification campaign against  country's armed forces.

Speaking to media outside the parliament, the MNA  said she refused the offer for Senate ticket from the ruling party  because it was against her patriotism, adding that the army is the only institution that is working for the good of the country.

Ayesha Gulalai  last year made headlines  after accusing PTI chairman Imran Khan of sending her inappropriate messages.

She  refused to  resign from the National Assembly seat and  PTI attempts to  remove her also failed.






Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

  • Tag

    Ayesha Gulalai
    Pmln

  • Institutions

    PTI
Advertisement

More From National

Pak-Saudi joint naval exercise

Pak-Saudi joint naval exercise "AFFA AL SAHIL IV" concludes
MQM’s senior UK organiser quits

MQM’s senior UK organiser quits
Troops being sent to Saudi on ‘training and advisory mission’: Defence Minister

Troops being sent to Saudi on ‘training and advisory mission’: Defence Minister
PML-N calls Gulalai’s claims a ‘conspiracy’ to seek recognition

PML-N calls Gulalai’s claims a ‘conspiracy’ to seek recognition

Load More load more