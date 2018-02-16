Ayesha Gulalai says PMLN offered her Senate ticket to vilify army

ISLAMABAD: Disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Ayesha Gulalai on Friday claimed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz offered her Senate ticket provided thatÂ she indulges in vilification campaign againstÂ country's armed forces.

Speaking to media outside the parliament, the MNAÂ said she refused the offer for Senate ticket from the ruling partyÂ because it was against her patriotism, adding that the army is the only institution that is working for the good of the country.

Ayesha GulalaiÂ last year made headlinesÂ after accusing PTI chairman Imran Khan of sending her inappropriate messages.

SheÂ refused toÂ resign from the National Assembly seat andÂ PTI attempts toÂ remove her also failed.















