Former TTP spox Ehsanullah Ehsan may be tried in military court, Senate told

ISLAMABAD: The government has hinted at the possibility of former spokesperson of Tehrik-e-Taliaban Pakistan (TTP) and Jamat-ul-Ahrar Ehsanullah Ehsan being tried in a military court.



State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhary on Friday informed the Senate that Ehsanullah Ehsan would be dealt as per law of the land.

Responding to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, the minister said Ehsanullah surrendered himself before the intelligence agency.

He said on receiving the case and the recommendations of the concerned Home Department of provinces, the case of Ehsan Ullah Ehsan would be placed before the committee constituted in the Ministry of Interior.

If approved by the subject Committee, the case would be trailed in the military court, he said.

He said a petition has been lodged in the Peshawar High Court, Peshawar (PHC) by Advocate Fazal Khan father of Sahibzada Umer Khan martyred student of Army Public School through Barrister Amirullah Khan.

The minister said the PHC disposed of the petition and directed the authorities not to release Ehsan Ullah Ehsan without court orders and investigate the matter properly.

To another question, the minister said the government has banned “Bosstin” and “Samatech” injections on directives of the Supreme Court and that they are not easily available in the open market now.

However, in order to cope with issues related to “Bosstin” and “Samatech” unhygienic injections being injected to cows and buffaloes, Livestock & Dairy Development Department, was running awareness campaigns targeting dairy farmers as well as consumers to create awareness about the side effects of the injections, he said.