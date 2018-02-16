Fri February 16, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 16, 2018

Supreme Court issues contempt notice to Rao Anwar

ISLAMABAD:  The Supreme Court on Friday issued contempt notice to former Malir SSP Rao Anwar as he failed to appear before the apex court  despite being  granted protective bail in  Naqeebullah Mehsood case.

The court, police and family of Naqeebullah Mehsood were hoping the fugitive  officer would turn up today after the court orders but he didn't.

The court ordered the State Bank of Pakistan to freeze banks  accounts of Rao Anwar and directed ISI, IB, and MI to help police arrest the   officer.

A large number of security personnel were  deployed outside the Supreme Court ahead of the hearing.

Sindh Police Inspector General Police AD Khowaja and other senior officials  were  in Islamabad to attend the hearing.

According to Geo News, Naqeebullah's Mehsood while talking to media   outside the court expressed the hope his family would get justice .

During the last hearing of a  suo motu notice of police shooting that killed the man from Waziristan in Karachi last month, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar  had asked Rao Anwar to surrender himself before the apex court on Friday.

The chief justice asked police not to arrest the  officer, granting him protective bail after receiving a letter from the  "encounter specialist".

The former SSP through his letter to the chief justice demanded the top court form a new Joint Investigation Team also comprising members of ISI and Military  Intelligence  .

Anwar also denied his role in the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsood, saying he was not present during the encounter .



