Supreme Court issues contempt notice to Rao Anwar

ISLAMABAD:Â The Supreme Court on Friday issued contempt notice to former Malir SSP Rao Anwar as he failed to appear before the apex courtÂ despite beingÂ granted protective bail inÂ Naqeebullah Mehsood case.

The court, police and family of Naqeebullah Mehsood were hoping the fugitiveÂ officer would turn up today after the court orders but he didn't.

The court ordered the State Bank of Pakistan to freeze banksÂ accounts of Rao Anwar and directed ISI, IB, and MI to help police arrest theÂ Â officer.

A large number of security personnel wereÂ deployed outside the Supreme Court ahead of the hearing.



Sindh Police Inspector General Police AD Khowaja and other senior officialsÂ wereÂ in Islamabad to attend the hearing.

According to Geo News, Naqeebullah's Mehsood while talking to mediaÂ Â outside the court expressed the hope his family would get justice .

During the last hearing of aÂ suo motu notice of police shooting that killed the man from Waziristan in Karachi last month, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib NisarÂ had asked Rao Anwar to surrender himself before the apex court on Friday.



The chief justice asked police not to arrest theÂ officer, granting him protective bail after receiving a letter from theÂ "encounter specialist".

The former SSP through his letter to the chief justice demanded the top court form a new Joint Investigation Team also comprising members of ISI and MilitaryÂ IntelligenceÂ .

Anwar also denied his role in the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsood, saying he was not present during the encounter .







