Fri February 16, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 16, 2018

PM condemns targeting school van by Indian troops


ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday strongly condemned targeting of a school van by Indian forces across the Line of Control.

The Prime Minister said that such unprovoked and unethical acts have exposed the real face of India, which continues to violate Geneva Convention by targeting innocent civilians.

A Pakistani civilian was martyred when Indian forces targeted a school children van in Battal Sector along the Line of Control.

Earlier, Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh was summoned to Foreign Office today and a strong protest was lodged with him over India’s unprovoked firing.

