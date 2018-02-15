Judge sacked for acquitting Axact CEO Shoaib Shaikh after receiving bribe

ISLAMABAD: Additional District and Sessions Court judge, who had acquitted Axact CEO Shoaib Shaikh after receiving a bribe of Rs 5 million, has been sacked on Thursday.



Registrar Islamabad High Court has issued the notification of removal of ADSJ Pervezul Qadir Memon here.

Additional Sessions Judge Pervezul Qadir Memon who had acquitted 27 Axact officials on October 31, 2016 had confessed before a departmental promotion committee that he had received the bribe.

The committee comprised Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani.

The IHC suspended Memon on June 7, 2017 after issuing him a show cause notice. The notice was issued by the IHC chief justice.

The IHC administration has completed inquiry against ADSJ Memon and referred the matter to the administrative committee.

On Tuesday, the IHC issued notices to Axact CEO Shoaib Sheikh and other respondents while hearing an appeal of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against their acquittal.

In the present petition, the FIA through its deputy director Cyber Crime Circle in February, 2017 challenged the acquittal of 27 Axact officials.

The FIA has nominated Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Axact Shoaib Sheikh, wife Ayesha Shoaib and 25 others.