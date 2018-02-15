149th death anniversary of Mirza Asadullah Ghalib observed

ISLAMABAD: The 149th death anniversary of classical Urdu and Persian poet Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan Ghalib was observed on Thursday throughout the country with tributes paid to his selfless contribution in Urdu literature.



Ghalib was born on December 27, 1796 in the city of Akbarabad (present Agra).

He was an all-time great classical Urdu and Persian poet.

He wrote several ghazals during his life, which have since been interpreted and sung in many different ways by different people.

Mirza Ghalib is considered to be one of the most popular and influential poets of Urdu language in South Asia.

Ghalib today remains popular not only in India and Pakistan but also amongst diaspora communities around the world.

He was one of the best Urdu poets who led a drastic revolution in Urdu poetry with his words.

Ghalib felt so much proud of his Persian poetry but his Urdu poetry like "Ghazals" are also much famous.

He started composing poetry at the age of 11. His first language was Urdu, but Persian and Turkish were also spoken at home.

Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan Ghalib died on February 15, 1869. (APP)