ATC to announce verdict in Zainab rape and murder case on Feb 17

LAHORE: An anti-terrorsim court (ATC) on Thursday reserved verdict in Zainab rape and murder case after hearing arguments from both sides.

The trial of the rape and murder of seven years old girl from Kasur was held at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The ATC judge Sajjad Ahmed would announce the verdict on February 17.

Prosecution produced 56 witnesses during the trail while prosecutor maintained that Forensic reports established Imran Ali as the murderer.

Imran Ali's lawyer on Wednesday withdrew his power of attorney saying the accused has confessed to killing nine girls including Zainab.

Zainab's body was found from a pile of trash on January 9 days after she went missing.

The incident sparked outrage in Kasur where two people were killed in clashes with police.

The Supreme Court on January 21 took suo motu notice of the incident and gave ultimatium for the arrest of the suspect.Â

The Police arrested Imran Ali On January 23 after DNA samples of the suspect matched with those taken from the body of the girl.