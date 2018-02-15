Memogate: SC issues arrest warrants for Husain Haqqani

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Thursday issued arrest warrants for former Pakistan Ambassador to Washington Husain Haqqani.

According to Geo News, the warrants for former Pakistan People's Party leader were issued for violating his oath in which he had pledged to come back to face the trial.

During the hearing, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Bashir Memon told the court that a letter has been written to the Interpol in order to get a red warrant issued against Haqqani.

The Supreme Court had formed a three-member bench to hear the case which made headlines during the last stint of the PPP.

Haqqani was accused of seeking USÂ Â action against Pakistan's militaryÂ through the so-called memo months after the US raid in Abbottabad in 2011 on Osama Bin Laden compound amid increasing rift between civilian and military leadership.