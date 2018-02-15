Thu February 15, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 15, 2018

Tribal leader killed in FATA landmine blast

PESHAWAR: A tribal leader was killed and two other people were injured in a landmine blast in Lower Orakzai Agency on Thursday.

Security sources from the area said the incident took place in Torsimat area when vehicle in whihc Malik Shah was travelling in hit a landmine.

Two people were shifted to a hospital for treatment. A search operation was underway in the area after the blast.

