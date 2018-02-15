Thu February 15, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 15, 2018

Imran Khan files acquittal plea in SSP torture case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Thursday appeared before an anti-terrorism court in connection with SSP Asmatullah Junejo torture case.

The PTI chairman filed  applications for acquittal and exemption from hearing.

The ATC judge Shah Rukh Arjumand asked him to provide the copies of his applications to the prosecution.

Naseem Gondal represented Imran Khan as Babar Awan was absent from the hearing due to his other engagements.

The lawyer prayed the court to decide on acquital pleae before indictment.

Khan argued that cases against him were undemocratic practice  since he was  booked over political protests.

The judge said  the case was in the court which would have to follow the due process.

The judge adjourned the hearing till February 26 during which Khan will have to appear if he fails to get exemption from appearance.

Talking to media outside the court, Imran Khan called Shahid Khaqan Abbasi  puppet prime minister and accused the government of protecting a corrupt man and pressuring the judiciary for NRO.

Imran Khan and other leaders of the PTI have been facing cases related to attacks on parliament, PTV and torture on a SSP Asmat Junejo which allegedly took place during party's 2014 sit-in .

In This Story

