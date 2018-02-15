Imran Khan files acquittal plea in SSP torture case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Thursday appeared before an anti-terrorism court in connection with SSP Asmatullah Junejo torture case.

The PTI chairman filedÂ applications for acquittal and exemption from hearing.

The ATC judge Shah Rukh Arjumand asked him to provide the copies of his applications to the prosecution.

Naseem Gondal represented Imran Khan as Babar Awan was absent from the hearing due to his other engagements.

The lawyer prayed the court to decide on acquital pleae before indictment.

Khan argued that cases against him were undemocratic practiceÂ since he wasÂ booked over political protests.

The judge saidÂ the case was in the court which would have to follow the due process.

The judge adjourned the hearing till February 26 during which Khan will have to appear if he fails to get exemption from appearance.

Talking to media outside the court, Imran Khan called Shahid Khaqan AbbasiÂ puppet prime minister and accused the government of protecting a corrupt man and pressuring the judiciary for NRO.

Imran Khan and other leaders of the PTI have been facing cases related to attacks on parliament, PTV and torture on a SSP Asmat Junejo which allegedly took place during party's 2014 sit-in .