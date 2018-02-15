Karachi jail hosts marriage ceremony of murder convict's daughter





KARACHI: A prison in the metropolis on Wednesday hosted a marriage ceremony of daughter of a murder convict.

According to Geo News,Â Malir jail authorities hosted the wedding ceremony ofÂ Abudllah and UroosaÂ to fulfillÂ wish of Muhammad Rashid.







TV footage showed policemen and inmates dancing on local and Bollywood songs .

Â Jail Superintendent Hassan Sehtu said Nikkah of Muhammad Rashid's daughter was held inside the prisonÂ because he could not attend the marriage due to his jail term sentence.Â







