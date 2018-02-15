Thu February 15, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 15, 2018

Karachi jail hosts marriage ceremony of murder convict's daughter


KARACHI: A prison in the metropolis on Wednesday hosted a marriage ceremony of daughter of a murder convict.

According to Geo News,  Malir jail authorities hosted the wedding ceremony of  Abudllah and Uroosa  to fulfill  wish of Muhammad Rashid.


TV footage showed policemen and inmates dancing on local and Bollywood songs .

 Jail Superintendent Hassan Sehtu said Nikkah of Muhammad Rashid's daughter was held inside the prison  because he could not attend the marriage due to his jail term sentence. 



