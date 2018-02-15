Thu February 15, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 15, 2018

US motion to put Pakistan on FATF watchlist: India hatches conspiracy, says Ismail


KARACHI: Advisor to PM on Finance Miftah Ismail on Wednesday said that India is behind the United States' motion to place Pakistan on a global terrorist-financing watchlist, Geo News reported.

While speaking to Geo News, Ismail said that they are in talks with 25, 30 countries and majority of  the states have lauded  Pakistan's steps and its serious contribution toward global peace, adding that Pakistan has fulfilled its international commitments and obligations under the UN charter.

Earlier talking to news agency,  Miftah Ismail had said; "We are now working with the US, UK, Germany and France for the nomination to be withdrawn." 

"We are also quite hopeful that even if the US did not withdraw the nomination that we will prevail and not be put on the watchlist," he added.

It is  pertinent to note that  the United States has put forward a motion to place Pakistan on a global terrorist-financing watchlist with an anti-money laundering monitoring group.

A meeting of FATF member states is due to take place next week in Paris, where the organisation could adopt the motion on Pakistan.

