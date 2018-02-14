Wed February 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
February 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

The famous ‘roof-topper’ in Dubai


DUBAI: Zohaib Anjum has taken a fancy for the dizzying sky scrapers to capture photographs of high rise apartment buildings that stand silently among the clouds.

He has climbed tall buildings that have gone on for as much as 264m where then, he carefully balances on roof edge to get some of the most intense shots. He spends an estimated eight hours to capture these shots that give an immersive experience to the viewer.

Anjum has taken his career in real estate and combined it with his passion for photography. Now he takes real estate photography to capture views that leave the viewers awestruck.

I am working for a high end real estate company in Dubai thus, I have access to tall sky-scrapers. I go on shoots everyday and each day is a new roof and a new experience.

“The hour of the day when I’m at the top of the sky scraper, shooting depends on what kind of a shot do I want. If it’s an early morning shot, I could be up on the tower top at 12 in the morning.”

Zohaib shares his experience saying that there is always prepping time for any shoot which makes photography a full-time job.

With great altitude comes great cold, thus Zohaib wraps himself up in several layers of clothing before climbing the tower tops.

He likes to capture lightening bolts and loves taking out all his gear on harsh weather.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Police bust online drug dealers’ gang in Karachi

Police bust online drug dealers’ gang in Karachi
Public welfare works will continue in Karachi: says Mayor

Public welfare works will continue in Karachi: says Mayor

India deliberately targeting civilians along LoC, Defence Minister tells NA

India deliberately targeting civilians along LoC, Defence Minister tells NA
Pakistan bans two charities linked to Hafiz Saeed

Pakistan bans two charities linked to Hafiz Saeed
Load More load more