Pakistan bans two charities linked to Hafiz Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has officially banned two charities linked to Hafiz Saeed, an official said on Wednesday.



Punjab Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said the Ministry of Interior issued a notification against Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) this week.

"We have received the interior ministry directions, and according to that, Hafiz Saeed and his charities, like JuD and FIF, have been banned to operate in Pakistan," Sanaullah told Reuters.

"As per the instructions, we have already started taking over all the facilities, offices, schools, dispensaries and seminaries which belong to the JuD and FIF."



