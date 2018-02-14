Wed February 14, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

REUTERS
February 14, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan bans two charities linked to Hafiz Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has officially banned two charities linked to Hafiz Saeed, an official said on Wednesday.

Punjab Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said the Ministry of Interior issued a notification against Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) and the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) this week.

"We have received the interior ministry directions, and according to that, Hafiz Saeed and his charities, like JuD and FIF, have been banned to operate in Pakistan," Sanaullah told Reuters.

"As per the instructions, we have already started taking over all the facilities, offices, schools, dispensaries and seminaries which belong to the JuD and FIF."


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Police bust online drug dealers’ gang in Karachi

Police bust online drug dealers’ gang in Karachi
The famous ‘roof-topper’ in Dubai

The famous ‘roof-topper’ in Dubai
Public welfare works will continue in Karachi: says Mayor

Public welfare works will continue in Karachi: says Mayor

India deliberately targeting civilians along LoC, Defence Minister tells NA

India deliberately targeting civilians along LoC, Defence Minister tells NA
Load More load more