NAB asks interior ministry to put Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar on ECL

ISLAMABAD: TheÂ National Accountability BureauÂ (NAB) on WednesdayÂ asked the Interior Ministry to place names of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar.

According to Geo News, the request was made by the anti-graft watchdog through letters written to theÂ interior ministry.

The Sharif family has been facing three corruption referencesÂ under the Supreme Court ordersÂ in Panama Papers case.

Sharif, who was removed from office afterÂ the Panama Papers case verdict last July, has been indicted in the three references related to Azizia Steel Mills, Avenfield Apartments and offshore companies.Â

While Sharif continues to attend the hearing ofÂ corruption references conducted byÂ an Accountability Court, the NAB has also moved two more supplementary references against him.