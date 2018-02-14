Wed February 14, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 14, 2018

NAB asks interior ministry to put Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The  National Accountability Bureau  (NAB) on Wednesday  asked the Interior Ministry to place names of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar.

According to Geo News, the request was made by the anti-graft watchdog through letters written to the  interior ministry.

The Sharif family has been facing three corruption references  under the Supreme Court orders  in Panama Papers case.

Sharif, who was removed from office after  the Panama Papers case verdict last July, has been indicted in the three references related to Azizia Steel Mills, Avenfield Apartments and offshore companies. 

While Sharif continues to attend the hearing of  corruption references conducted by  an Accountability Court, the NAB has also moved two more supplementary references against him.

