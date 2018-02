NAB asks interior ministry to put Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday asked the Interior Ministry to place names of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar.

According to Geo News, the request was made by the anti-graft watchdog through letters written to the interior ministry.

The Sharif family has been facing three corruption references under the Supreme Court orders in Panama Papers case.

Sharif, who was removed from office after the Panama Papers case verdict last July, has been indicted in the three references related to Azizia Steel Mills, Avenfield Apartments and offshore companies.Â

While Sharif continues to attend the hearing of corruption references conducted by an Accountability Court, the NAB has also moved two more supplementary references against him.