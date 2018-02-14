Wed February 14, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 14, 2018

Share

Our narrative has taken root in people's hearts: Nawaz

LAHORE: Commenting on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's victory in Lodhran by-election, ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said:  "our narrative has taken root in the hearts of people".

Speaking to the media, he vowed to convey his message of sanctity of vote to the every corner of the country.

He said he wished to visit Lodhran to thank the people for his party's victory.

He said nobody could have imagine the results that came from Lodhran by-election.

 The former prime ministers said his opponents should realize that they have  alienated people with their politics of accusations and abusive  language.

He once again reiterated that sanctity of vote should be restored and mandate of millions of people must not be insulted.

The PMLN president said the country could move forward if there is  sanctity of vote.

He once again reiterated that he was disqualified and declared a liar for not taking salary from his son.

Sharif said those who are sitting on the seats of justice would be held accountable.

