February 14, 2018
National

Web Desk
February 14, 2018

GCU professor gunned down in Lahore

LAHORE: Gunmen on Wednesday shot dead a professor of Government College University (GCU) in an attack near Kalma Chowk.

According to police, unknown  motorcyclists intercepted Prof. Tanzeem Cheema's car near Kalma Chowk and opened fire.

The police said the deceased received three bullets in his legs and one in the chest.

Police suspect that the incident seems to be result of personal enmity  as  evidence suggest the assailant talked to the slain before pulling the trigger.

The body was shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has sought a report from CCPO Lahore and ordered the police to arrest the attackers. 

