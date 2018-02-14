Wed February 14, 2018
National

February 14, 2018

Supreme Court reserves verdict in determination of disqualification period

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday reserved verdict in a set of petitions seeking  interpretation of  article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution to determine the period of  disqualification of members of parliament.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh, Justice Umar Ata Bandia, Justice Ejazul Hassan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah was hearing the case.

Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf told the court that period of disqualification has not been determined under Article 62 (1)(f)of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court last year disqualifed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Khan Tareen under the same provision of the Constitution, triggering the debate about the period of disqualification.

13 petitions were moved by lawmakers including those who lost their seats for holding fake educational degrees.


